ON NUTRITION: Trials of preparing food away from home

I'm thankful my husband and I already enjoyed social isolation before it became mandatory. One of our greatest pleasures is to take our horses and dogs to an out-of-the-way place where we can ride and explore nature.

So here we go again on our longest trip yet, to the warmth of Arizona. Besides a couple of stops along the way to see family in New Mexico, the next three weeks we will be "hamping" — or whatever the term is for camping with horses.

Day 5 into this adventure brings me to the realization that the outing will be different than our usual long weekend getaways. For one, I'm learning to be flexible with meals.

Yesterday, for example, spaghetti with meat sauce sounded like a good idea for dinner. We have a propane stove to cook the meat we brought from home and electricity to plug in a crockpot for the sauce. All good, right?

It wasn't until I pulled out the pasta, tomato paste and other ingredients that it dawned on me — I have no pot to boil water. We had burgers and salad instead…

Today we're prepared … I think. That's because we found a local secondhand store and added a pot and lid to our camping gear.