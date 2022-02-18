 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
ON NUTRITION

ON NUTRITION: What working ranchers are not

  • 0
LIFE-NTR-HEALTH-ONNUTRITION-DMT

Unlike in "Yellowstone," families who make their living raising livestock are usually too tired by the end of a typical day to plot how they are going to kill their siblings, says Barbara Intermill.

 Dreamstime

My last name changed when I married my cowboy. (Some of you have asked about that.) So be prepared to hear more about life on the ranch.

Along with that, I got this letter from my old buddy Dan, who signs his emails, “Energetically Yours”:

“Since you turned me onto 'Longmire' (a television Western) many moons ago, I consider you as my authentic cowgirl connection! The other day, I watched a few episodes of 'Yellowstone' with Kevin Costner. All the cowboys seemed to be so full of themselves, angry, macho and selfish. So I wanted to ask, is this what life is like on a working ranch? They could use some team-building exercises!”

I echo your sentiments, Dan. Although I sometimes can’t resist watching Costner drink beer in the bunkhouse with his hired hands, little else of this series lines up with what real cowboys do. Like, who’s taking care of the cattle while the guys are throwing rattlesnakes at their enemies?

While I’ve met some so-called cowboys who are full of themselves, real working cowboys take pride in just the opposite. Here are some differences between genuine ranchers and "Yellowstone":

People are also reading…

Life on a working ranch is a family affair. In fact, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics, 96% of America’s farms and ranches are family-owned and operated. Our main help when we gather cows from a pasture are our children and grandchildren. We don’t shoot our hired hands and throw them over cliffs.

Unlike in "Yellowstone," families who make their living raising livestock are usually too tired by the end of a typical day to plot how they are going to kill their siblings.

Ranchers spend more time feeding and caring for their cattle and horses than fighting with their neighbors. In fact, with a few exceptions, we actually like our neighbors. That means we share work, meals and stories with other ranchers rather than gunning them down on the highway.

I am also pleased to say that nutrition is of prime importance to ranchers — both for their livestock and their families. Last week, my husband pointed out an article in Working Ranch magazine by veterinarian Chris Ashworth that describes the importance of the mineral zinc.

According to Ashworth, zinc plays a crucial role in the prevention of viruses in cattle and in the prevention of colds, influenza and COVID-19 in humans.

My husband then asked, “What foods are good sources of zinc?”

Beef, poultry and seafood are very good sources, I answered.

That’s something that might even make the guys on "Yellowstone" smile.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

San Francisco recalls 3 members of city's school board

San Francisco recalls 3 members of city's school board

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco residents recalled three members of the city’s school board Tuesday for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic.

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 taxpayer refund

Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 taxpayer refund

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers used his election year State of the State address on Tuesday to call on the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve his plan to send $150 to every taxpayer in Wisconsin, saying inaction by lawmakers now while people are suffering is “baloney.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts