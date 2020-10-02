Online event will offer Alzheimer's resources

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will present a virtual resource fair this month that will offer expert speakers on services available to Alzheimer's patients and their families.
The fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16 central time.
The fair will consist of an a la carte offering of speakers from organizations such as the Indiana Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging, the Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Association of Home and Hospice Care.
Presentations will cover services available to Hoosiers affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia at every stage of the disease.
“Indiana is fortunate to have a number of organizations that provide a wealth of resources for those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director. “No one should go through this journey alone, and we want to make sure people living with the disease and their families are aware of the help that is available to them.”
Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the financial and legal considerations that come with a dementia diagnosis, and the process for determining when it is time to stop driving.
“We often hear from families that the decision to stop driving is one of the most difficult they face,” Laskey said. “Planning ahead can help make that transition easier on everyone, and we’re fortunate to have a certified driving specialist who will discuss how families can prepare in advance.”
Registration for the Virtual Resource Fair is free and available at alz.org/CRF or via the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
A full schedule of events and login information for all of the sessions will be provided upon registration.
