Organ donors, recipients reflect on their lifesaving decision

Every nine minutes, a name is added to the national transplant wait list.

In Indiana, the most recent available numbers as of press time show that 1,124 people are waiting for a second chance at life. Of these, 938 are waiting for a kidney and 103 are waiting for a liver donation.

While some organ donations rely on a tragedy to occur — often death from vehicle crashes or other fatal injuries — living donation provides an additional avenue of hope for the faces behind the numbers.

Here are just a few of the stories shared by Northwest Indiana residents who have had their lives changed as a living organ donor or recipient.

Real-life heroes

When Jared Astor was 10, doctors diagnosed him with leukemia. To fight the blood cancer, doctors treated him with high dosages of radiation and chemotherapy.

“Between the two treatments and the high blood pressure that had developed, my kidneys were permanently damaged,” he said.

One evening in January 2020, Astor was up most of the night in his Dyer home not feeling well, his wife, Hailey, recalls.

“We finally decided to go to the emergency room around 6 a.m., when his blood pressure reading was extremely high,” she said. “After blood work, testing and ultrasounds, we got the diagnosis - Jared was in renal failure.”

The 911 supervisor for Calumet City and part-time officer for the Burnham Police Department went on the kidney donor wait list, but had four potential donors who were willing to test their eligibility.

“Two of them were good friends, and my brother, who is adopted, was the third,” Astor said. “All three donors were able to donate, but each one had a small health issue, so we decided that Hailey would be tested.”

The results showed that Hailey, a radiologic technologist, was the best match of all four candidates.

“I was so over-joyed,” she said. “It was a relief to know that he would not have to wait weeks, months or even years for a matching kidney to become available. It was overwhelming to know that I would be able to end the pain and burden associated with dialysis.”

The morning of the surgery, Hailey says nerves set in.

“Before that moment, I was so pre-occupied with pre-op testing and appointments and Jared’s treatments I didn’t have much to think about the fact that I myself would be having major surgery,” she said. “When I wake up, I will have one less organ. That was a little overwhelming, but seeing Jared in pre-op, I felt relief and comfort. I was doing this to bring him improved health and to get to spend even more time living life with him by my side.”

Jared, now 38, says he feels fortunate to have so many people who were willing to donate an organ to save his life. He says his wife, Hailey, now 33, and other living donors are real-life heroes.

“They are under no obligation to do what they do, and for them to give someone they love or do not even know a second or third chance at life is probably the most humane thing in this world a person can do,” he said.

A letter that changed two lives

When Matt Meiser discovered he needed a kidney transplant, he wrote a letter that he planned to send out to friends and community members. He asked his friends, Dawn and Phil Wagner of Valparaiso, to look it over.

“I wrote the letter over a period of time that explained my family history of losing my dad to renal failure complications when I was young and shared my desire to not follow my dad’s path,” Meiser said.

In 2014, doctors diagnosed Meiser with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a disease that occurs when scar tissue develops on the glomeruli, which filter waste from the blood.

“I really hadn’t thought about being a kidney donor, but when Matt sent that letter telling his story, I just couldn’t get it off of my mind,” Dawn Wagner said. “He was someone’s husband, dad and future grandpa.”

After considering what it would mean to donate a kidney, she approached her husband.

“I brought it up to my husband, Phil, and told him that I wanted to donate my kidney to Matt and his response was, ‘I’m not surprised,’ ” she said.

Donation has always had a special place in the Wagner family. The couple’s youngest son had a liver transplant when he was 3 after being diagnosed with a hereditary disease called Alpha 1 Antitrypsin.

“We had been on the list for six months when his doctors mentioned to me that they were just starting to perform living liver donations,” Dawn Wagner said. “It was still pretty new, but felt that it could be a good option for us.”

She began the testing process to be approved as a donor for her son, but was notified that there was a perfect match from a child who had died.

“While we were so thankful that Nicholas was going to receive a liver, it was also a hard time accepting it knowing that a family just lost their child,” she said. “While we don’t know the family who donated to our son — they have chosen to remain anonymous — we are so thankful for them and other people who choose to donate their organs.”

In Meiser’s letter, he included the contact information for Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Wagner filled out an online questionnaire on the hospital’s website and a nurse later contacted her to talk about a possible living organ donation. Wagner then went to a local laboratory to undergo blood testing to determine whether she was a possible match.

“I remember the nurse calling me to tell me that I was almost a perfect match, which is amazing since we aren’t blood-related,” Wagner, now 52, said. “I was so excited to call Matt and tell him that I was interested in donating to him.”

She then underwent two full days of testing to determine whether both of her kidneys were healthy and she was in good overall health.

“It was the most thorough physical in my life with the labs, scans and doctor appointments in those two days,” Wagner said. “So I felt very confident that I was in my best physical health to undergo donation.”

In 2018, Wagner donated one of her kidneys to Meiser. Now 57 and living in Ft. Wayne, Meiser says Wagner is his “angel.”

“For the possible donor, I would say this is your chance, probably only time in your life you will save someone from dying as dialysis is not a cure or a way that typically leads to a healthy and active life,” he said.

He said his dad lived eight years on dialysis before dying at 39.

“I watched him go through this from the time I was 7 until his passing when I was 15,” he said. “I just prayed a lot to not have the same outcome. I wanted to be here for my wife and two kids.”

A ‘once-in-a-lifetime gift’

When his father, Dick, discovered he needed a kidney, Brad Hemingway says he didn’t have a second thought about offering one.

“I knew if my dad needed a kidney, I was there for him,” the Munster resident said. “He was my teacher, coach and golfing and fishing buddy. I just knew it was the right thing to do.”

After lab tests revealed increased creatinine in Dick Hemingway's blood, which signals impaired kidney function or disease, physicians referred him to the kidney transplant wait list.

“This was a result of high blood pressure going unnoticed over several years,” Brad Hemingway said of his father, a Highland resident.

The kidney transplant took place in April 2002. Dick was 66 at the time and Brad was 41.

More than 20 years later, Brad Hemingway says being a living donor has been a meaningful experience.

“Being a living donor is something very special,” he said. “You hear about signing the back of your license, so if something happens to you, your organs can be harvested and help save others. I can actually see the person who received my kidney.”

While he says he was able to make a difference in his father’s life, it’s his dad who continues to enhance the lives of the family thanks to this “once-in-a-lifetime gift.”

“Over the past 20 years, he continues to make a difference in my family as a grandfather and husband to my mother,” Brad Hemingway said.

A lifetime of reflections

At 15, doctors diagnosed Lynda Edwards with glomerulonephritis, which results from inflammation and damage to the filtering part of the kidneys, or the glomerulus.

“I was told it was due to having had strep throat months earlier,” the Rensselaer resident recalled.

As a teen, she went on hemodialysis, a treatment to filter waste and water from a person’s blood, for a year until her father donated one of his kidneys to her when she was 17, a week after she graduated high school.

“I had that kidney for 3-½ years until I contracted histoplasmosis systematically,” she said. “The medicine I was given to cure the histoplasmosis was toxic to my kidney and destroyed it.”

Edwards returned to dialysis for five months until she got a call in 1981 that a new kidney was available from a patient who had died in a car accident. She kept that kidney for 10 years, but it lost function for unknown reasons.

In July 1992, Edwards’ sister, Suzanne, donated one of her kidneys, which Edwards has had for 30 years.

Now 62, Edwards says her experiences have led to many reflections on life.

“It’s a very humbling experience to receive such a gift from your family members and someone who had enough thought to want to help a stranger upon their death,” she said. “I’m so grateful every day for my dad and my sister. It’s hard to describe the love and admiration I have for both of them.