With the nationwide childhood obesity rate high, Region pediatricians urge proper nutrition, daily exercise and regular wellness visits to prevent obesity and health concerns associated with it in children.

A 2017-2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey found more than 14 million children and adolescents from 2 to 19 years old are affected by obesity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Childhood obesity is a serious condition that can be associated with many other medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid issues, increased cholesterol, high blood pressure and a weakened immune system.

Dr. Usama Moustafa, a pediatrician with the Northwest Medical Group in LaPorte, said obesity also can lead to stress and depression.

“Obesity can affect the children physically and mentally,” Moustafa said.

Physicians use body mass index (BMI) to determine the weight status of patients. Children are considered overweight if their BMI is between the 85th and 95th percentiles of children of the same age and sex.

“Which is pretty concerning, too, because it can end up getting into the obesity percentile,” said Dr. Samuel Khairkar, a pediatrician at the Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Pediatric Health Center.

He said children are considered obese when their BMI reaches or tops the 95th percentile.

There are a variety of ways to prevent obesity, including regular wellness visits.

Khairkar said parents receive growth charts that show BMI and the percentile the child is in. During visits, the charts can be viewed on a large screen, which is “a very good visual” for parents, he said.

If it’s determined a child is overweight or obese, “They should seek (help) when there’s a change in activity, decreased energy level, lack of sleep, poor performance at school,” Khairkar said.

If a child needs to lose weight, he said proper nutrition is important.

“Ideally, you should have five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, which seems pretty hard, but if someone really wants to work on getting the BMI, getting it down, this is something essential,” Khairkar said.

Moustafa said other ways of promoting healthy eating habits involve using smaller serving spoons and smaller plates when giving children higher calorie foods.

He also said when you head out to eat as a family, discuss eating half of your meal at the restaurant and taking the other half home for another meal.

When you’re giving your kids high-calorie snacks such as potato chips, parcel out small servings instead of letting them eat from the bag.

“If you eat from the family size, sometimes you don’t really know how much you’ve eaten and they could be eating too much,” Moustafa said.

Families looking to promote healthy lifestyles for their children can follow the “5-4-3-2-1 Go!” program developed by the Consortium to Lower Obesity in Chicago Children. Khairkar said It’s easy to remember and effective if you follow it.

“This is five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, four servings of water a day, three servings of low-fat dairy, two hours or less of screen time and one or more hours of physical activity,” he said.

Getting in that 60 minutes of daily activity can be tough. Moustafa said if you don’t have a large yard, find a nearby park or playground. Indoor activities might be needed when the weather isn’t great, and community centers and local YMCA locations have options to keep your kids moving.

There can be some instances in which weight loss surgery or medication is needed to help obese children lose weight and keep it off.

Moustafa said criteria that would prompt a child to need surgery or medication include a BMI of 35 or greater with two other health complications such as high blood pressure or high blood sugar. Surgery or medication also could be warranted if a child has BMI of 40 or above without other risk factors.

Moustafa said those decisions require “a team-based approach” in which doctors and parents review the benefits and risks of surgery or medications.

“That would be very extreme,” Khairkar said of surgeries, which could include gastric sleeve or gastric bypass, or the use of weight-loss medications for children.

In addition to talking to your child’s pediatrician about obesity and weight loss methods, Khairkar suggests visiting www.healthychildren.org, a website from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Parents can search a variety of health topics there, including obesity, exercise suggestions and dietary options.

“It takes you to links and books,” Khairkar said. “It’s a very good website. It has all the resources.”