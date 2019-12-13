{{featured_button_text}}
Physician wins award for compassionate work with trauma patients

Michael Todd receives the St. Raphael Award from Franciscan Health Crown Point Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Dawn Scott, left, and Michelle Resendez, RN, SANE-A coordinator for Franciscan Health.

Emergency physician Michael Todd, MD, at Franciscan Health Crown Point was honored by his colleagues with a St. Raphael Award for his compassionate work with trauma patients.

He received the award "in recognition of outstanding dedication, teamwork and respect for the nursing staff and commitment to the mission and values of Franciscan Alliance."

Michelle Resendez, RN, SANE-A coordinator for Franciscan Health, said Todd had shown compassion and sensitivity when treating patients who have experienced trauma like sexual assault, domestic abuse and child abuse.

“He’s patient while he’s listening to them, listening to their histories and their disclosures as far as the violence and the acts that they’ve experienced,” Resendez said. “He makes them feel like what happens to them matters.”

Todd has worked at the hospital in Crown Point for nearly 20 years. He's married to a nurse, has a daughter graduating from nursing school and another daughter who has been accepted into nursing school, which he touted as proof he "could collaborate with nurses."

“Nurses are fabulous," he said. "They have a professionalism and a commitment to the patients here that I have never seen before. I want to recognize them because they mean everything to me."

