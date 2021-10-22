Portage man is TOPS Indiana King after losing 34 pounds

When Larry Darnell’s wife, Lerryn, began trying to persuade him to go to the local TOPS chapter with her, he admits he was hesitant.
“I wasn’t very excited,” he said. “I didn’t think it was my cup of tea.”
Little did he know, he was about to become royalty within the organization.
TOPS Club, or Take Off Pounds Sensibly, is a nonprofit weight-loss support organization with in-person and virtual chapters. Through an individual approach to weight loss, the organization offers group support and health education.
After convincing Larry that the group support aspect of the weight loss program could offer the accountability they needed to stay on track, Lerryn said that she and her husband quickly realized that with a plan in place, they could achieve their goals together.
His success led to royalty status. The organization recently unveiled that Larry earned the title of 2020 TOPS Indiana King for achieving and maintaining his weight-loss goals.
“I had gained weight over the last few years, and I knew it was important for my health to lose a few pounds,” the Portage resident said.
After speaking with his doctor, Larry established a weight-loss target that aligned with his age, overall health and personal goals. Now at 164 pounds, the 75-year-old lost 34 pounds and went from a 42 to a 38 pant size.
“At the beginning of my journey, the weight seemed to fall off quickly and I was regularly the biggest loser of the week,” he said. “It was more difficult to lose weight as the months progressed, but going to meetings every week helped me to be accountable.”
To achieve his goals, Larry improved his diet, adding in more fruits and vegetables, and made an effort to stay active. He also kept a weekly food chart that allowed him to know exactly what he ate. The food chart opened his eyes to how much he was actually consuming through portion size, he said.
“You have to set a goal on what you want to lose and watch what you eat as far as portion control,” Larry said. “I used to eat huge meals. If the plate was 6 inches, I would eat 6 inches of food. If it were 12 inches, I’d eat 12 inches of food.”
Although Larry said he cut most snacks out of his diet, he allows himself a treat each week.
“Once a week, I’ll stop and get ice cream,” he said. “You have to allow yourself a treat, but it’s all about moderation.”
It’s been just as fulfilling for Larry to maintain his weight loss through the same support and accountability that helped him lose the initial pounds, he said.
“I have discovered that the hard work is just beginning, but with the encouragement of my wonderful TOPS family and my loving family at home, I will do my best to maintain a healthy weight, encouraging others as they had encouraged me,” he said.
In-person meetings at TOPS chapters begin with private weigh-ins. Members then share any challenges, successes or goals they have with other members. A brief program typically covers a variety of health and wellness topics.
Those who enroll in virtual Zoom meetings also have the same opportunities to share their challenges, successes and goals. Members also receive action steps related to the program presented during the meeting.
For more information on TOPS, go to tops.org.