Portage man is TOPS Indiana King after losing 34 pounds

“At the beginning of my journey, the weight seemed to fall off quickly and I was regularly the biggest loser of the week,” he said. “It was more difficult to lose weight as the months progressed, but going to meetings every week helped me to be accountable.”

To achieve his goals, Larry improved his diet, adding in more fruits and vegetables, and made an effort to stay active. He also kept a weekly food chart that allowed him to know exactly what he ate. The food chart opened his eyes to how much he was actually consuming through portion size, he said.

“You have to set a goal on what you want to lose and watch what you eat as far as portion control,” Larry said. “I used to eat huge meals. If the plate was 6 inches, I would eat 6 inches of food. If it were 12 inches, I’d eat 12 inches of food.”

Although Larry said he cut most snacks out of his diet, he allows himself a treat each week.

“Once a week, I’ll stop and get ice cream,” he said. “You have to allow yourself a treat, but it’s all about moderation.”

It’s been just as fulfilling for Larry to maintain his weight loss through the same support and accountability that helped him lose the initial pounds, he said.