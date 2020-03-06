Porter County podcast focuses on fight against opioid abuse

A Porter County Substance Abuse Council podcast which focuses on the opioid epidemic has received national attention.
Matters of Substance, the first known substance abuse coalition podcast in Indiana to address the opioid epidemic, prevention, treatment and recovery, was highlighted last week in Washington, D.C., when the council's executive director, Dawn Pelc, traveled to the capitol.
Pelc, who was in the capital for 10 days, was there to promote the podcast at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's annual leadership forum, with over 6,000 in attendance.
"I went there to talk about our coalition in Porter County. Out of 92 counties in Indiana we are the first to have a podcast," Pelc said.
Pelc called the making of the podcast a big deal.
"We did this to bridge the gap to get information out to the county and to the public," Pelc said.
Chuck Harris, president of the Porter County Substance Abuse Council, said the podcast is significant because the way to reach people has changed over the years.
"We've been trying to be on the cutting edge to get the word out and to educate people," Harris said.
The council has continued to hold meetings and informational sessions in the county but the podcast has helped the group reach out to people throughout the country.
"We have people all over the country listening. The outreach we're getting now is far superior than just at meetings," Harris said.
The podcast is now broadcast nationally with the potential of international engagement via the social media platforms Spotify and iHeartradio, Pelc said.
The council originally collaborated with local community radio station WVLP 103.1 FM in Valparaiso to provide listeners with content related to substance use disorder. It introduced listeners to topics presented by experts in the fields of prevention, treatment, recovery and law enforcement, Pelc said.
The council committed to a one-year partnership with WVLP, but soon found that the show became a mainstay and a signature initiative throughout the state.
Since WLVP has a limited broadcast area, the council decided to broaden the scope and create a podcast series that reaches beyond the limits of the station wattage as well as allow recording and distribution flexibility, Pelc said.
Pelc said the council is dedicated to maintaining a relationship with WVLP and will continue to create content in a one-hour format for the station as well as produce 30 minutes or less for Matters of Substance.
"We saw an opportunity to expand our visibility, provide vital resources, elude the trappings of duplication and sequestered work paradigms, encourage community conversations and all the while exceeding expectations," Pelc said.