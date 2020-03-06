Porter County podcast focuses on fight against opioid abuse

A Porter County Substance Abuse Council podcast which focuses on the opioid epidemic has received national attention.

Matters of Substance, the first known substance abuse coalition podcast in Indiana to address the opioid epidemic, prevention, treatment and recovery, was highlighted last week in Washington, D.C., when the council's executive director, Dawn Pelc, traveled to the capitol.

Pelc, who was in the capital for 10 days, was there to promote the podcast at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's annual leadership forum, with over 6,000 in attendance.

"I went there to talk about our coalition in Porter County. Out of 92 counties in Indiana we are the first to have a podcast," Pelc said.

Pelc called the making of the podcast a big deal.

"We did this to bridge the gap to get information out to the county and to the public," Pelc said.

Chuck Harris, president of the Porter County Substance Abuse Council, said the podcast is significant because the way to reach people has changed over the years.

"We've been trying to be on the cutting edge to get the word out and to educate people," Harris said.