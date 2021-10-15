Porter hospital using artificial intelligence for colon cancer screening

Finding polyps during a routine colonoscopy can feel a bit like “hide and seek.”
While doctors do locate most polyps, it’s the ones that stay hidden and out of sight that especially cause concern among those in the medical community.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the United States, with almost 150,000 new cases every year, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
During a colonoscopy, gastroenterologists look for polyps, which are small clumps of cells that form on the lining of the colon. While most are harmless, over time, some polyps can develop into colon cancer, which if found too late, can be deadly.
At times, polyps can be extremely small or tucked under folds in the colon’s lining. This can make them difficult to detect.
New technology, however, is aiding specialists in finding these well-hidden polyps, and doctors say it could save lives.
Porter is the first hospital in Indiana to offer patients receiving a colonoscopy an enhanced screening with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI) built into a new endoscopy module. Called GI Genius, this new module employs AI technology to help physicians detect polyps they may have otherwise missed.
“It aids you in picking up an extra polyp here and there that you may not have seen before,” says Dr. Hadi Siddiqui, a gastroenterologist with Northwest Health. “There are many twists and turns in the colon and sometimes you miss polyps that in those folds.”
While Siddiqui said he may find nearly all polyps during a routine colonoscopy, this AI technology can assist him in locating ones that are out of sight.
“I’ve performed about 20 cases with this software on, and in one or two cases, I found polyps I may not have seen because either they’re really small or they’re hiding in a fold,” he said.
During a colonoscopy, doctors insert a long, flexible tube into the rectum. A small video camera at the tip provides the doctor with a view of the entire colon.
The advanced AI software highlights suspicious polyps with a visual marker in real-time, serving as a second observer to the gastroenterologist. The software uses AI algorithm techniques to identify potential lesions.
“What they’ve done is photograph thousands and thousands of polyps and made software that basically recognizes these bumps in the colon,” Siddiqui said. “The software compares the image that it’s seeing live to a database that has thousands of pictures of polyps in it.”
When the AI software identifies a potential lesion, a green square will appear on the video from the endoscope camera. This signals to the gastroenterologist that further assessment may be needed.
“This new technology is the first and only AI system for detection of colonic polyps in the United States and we are proud to offer it to our patients,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health, in a news release.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that adults age 45 to 75 be screened for colorectal cancer.
“As soon as people turn 45, they should go get a colonoscopy,” Siddiqui said. “It’s the best way to detect cancer that people often get for no rhyme or reason. The best way to prevent colon cancer is to get a colonoscopy.”