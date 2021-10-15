Porter hospital using artificial intelligence for colon cancer screening

Finding polyps during a routine colonoscopy can feel a bit like “hide and seek.”

While doctors do locate most polyps, it’s the ones that stay hidden and out of sight that especially cause concern among those in the medical community.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the United States, with almost 150,000 new cases every year, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

During a colonoscopy, gastroenterologists look for polyps, which are small clumps of cells that form on the lining of the colon. While most are harmless, over time, some polyps can develop into colon cancer, which if found too late, can be deadly.

At times, polyps can be extremely small or tucked under folds in the colon’s lining. This can make them difficult to detect.

New technology, however, is aiding specialists in finding these well-hidden polyps, and doctors say it could save lives.

Porter is the first hospital in Indiana to offer patients receiving a colonoscopy an enhanced screening with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI) built into a new endoscopy module. Called GI Genius, this new module employs AI technology to help physicians detect polyps they may have otherwise missed.