Porter Regional Hospital offers two mammogram events next month

Getting a mammogram, which is recommended annually for women over 40, does not have to be a chore.

Porter Regional Hospital is offering the public two mammogram events in March in the hope of "making mammograms convenient and more enjoyable."

Women can get their annual mammograms and enjoy a complimentary brunch at "Pink at Portage," which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7 at the Women’s Center on the first floor at Portage Hospital at 3630 Willowcreek Road in Portage.

Then the following week, women can get mammograms along with a complimentary spa service and refreshments at "Think Pink" at Porter Regional Hospital’s Center for Women’s Health in Valparaiso. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 on the first floor of the Medical Plaza at 85 East US Hwy 6 in Valparaiso.

"Mammograms are an essential tool to the early detection of breast cancer," Porter Regional Hospital said in a news release. "Early detection is important, as the chances of the successful treatment of breast cancer are greater in the beginning stages, with an increased range of treatment options, less extensive surgery and better outcomes. The American Cancer Society recommends that women age 40 or older, or those considered at risk, receive a mammogram each year."