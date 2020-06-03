Porter Regional Hospital performs 100th TAVR procedure

VALPARAISO — Porter Regional Hospital's multidisciplinary TAVR team recently celebrated treating its 100th patient with a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR.
The procedure allows specialists to repair a diseased or damaged aortic valve for seriously ill heart patients who are at too high a risk for traditional valve replacement surgery.
With the expertise of cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Walid Khabbaz and interventional cardiologists Dr. Sandeep Sehgal and Dr. Anshuman Das, the new valve is inserted through a catheter and can begin to regulate blood flow.
For patients who are not candidates for surgical aortic valve replacement, TAVR can be life changing.
Physicians place a surgical heart valve on the end of a catheter, and thread the catheter through the femoral artery in the thigh, up to the heart. The new valve is expanded in place of the diseased valve, and the catheter is removed. The procedure is done with high-tech image-guided equipment that enables the team to see inside the body without making large incisions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!