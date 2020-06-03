Porter Regional Hospital performs 100th TAVR procedure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter Regional Hospital's multidisciplinary TAVR team recently celebrated treating its 100th patient with a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR.

The procedure allows specialists to repair a diseased or damaged aortic valve for seriously ill heart patients who are at too high a risk for traditional valve replacement surgery.

With the expertise of cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Walid Khabbaz and interventional cardiologists Dr. Sandeep Sehgal and Dr. Anshuman Das, the new valve is inserted through a catheter and can begin to regulate blood flow.

For patients who are not candidates for surgical aortic valve replacement, TAVR can be life changing.

Physicians place a surgical heart valve on the end of a catheter, and thread the catheter through the femoral artery in the thigh, up to the heart. The new valve is expanded in place of the diseased valve, and the catheter is removed. The procedure is done with high-tech image-guided equipment that enables the team to see inside the body without making large incisions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.