You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Porter Regional Hospital performs 100th TAVR procedure

Porter Regional Hospital performs 100th TAVR procedure

{{featured_button_text}}
TAVR team

The TAVR team at Porter Regional Hospital recently marked the 100th use of the minimally invasive procedure at the hospital.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Porter Regional Hospital's multidisciplinary TAVR team recently celebrated treating its 100th patient with a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR.

The procedure allows specialists to repair a diseased or damaged aortic valve for seriously ill heart patients who are at too high a risk for traditional valve replacement surgery.

With the expertise of cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Walid Khabbaz and interventional cardiologists Dr. Sandeep Sehgal and Dr. Anshuman Das, the new valve is inserted through a catheter and can begin to regulate blood flow.

For patients who are not candidates for surgical aortic valve replacement, TAVR can be life changing.

Physicians place a surgical heart valve on the end of a catheter, and thread the catheter through the femoral artery in the thigh, up to the heart. The new valve is expanded in place of the diseased valve, and the catheter is removed. The procedure is done with high-tech image-guided equipment that enables the team to see inside the body without making large incisions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts