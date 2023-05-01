It happens to the best of us. An assignment gets pushed from one day’s to-do list to the next. A household chore gets shuffled down the agenda. A phone call gets bumped to a “more convenient time.”

Procrastination is a nearly universal — and in most cases completely normal —human behavior. We see an unpleasant or difficult task ahead of us and almost instinctively look for a way to put it off until another time (a time that, in many cases, we hope never comes). But while procrastination may seem to observers and practitioners like a simple case of laziness, it can be, for others, a more serious psychological struggle with fear.

“Procrastination is an avoidance coping mechanism, a symptom of an underlying mental health variable,” explains Jennifer Boster, a licensed social worker at the Heartland Wellness Center in Lowell. “If we look at anxiety as fear on steroids, what happens when fear becomes so strong is we go into fight-or-flight mode. Procrastination is when the subconscious sees a task so overwhelming, the individual becomes in a sense paralyzed by fear.”

Boster says that while occasional procrastination may not be the most responsible or healthy coping mechanism, it does help a person feel safe for a brief period – the task has been delayed and we’ve bought some additional time. But for those with heightened anxiety, that emotion left unprocessed tends to grow, turning everyday tasks into something scarier and more threatening. Suddenly, seemingly routine tasks such as doing the laundry, opening mail, answering text messages, paying bills or completing an assignment on time take on greater psychological weight.

“The emotional energy needed to do these tasks and the fear of not having the amount of energy, knowledge, understanding or time becomes overwhelming,” Boster says, noting that individuals with ADHD often struggle with behavioral patterns such as procrastination due to their hyperawareness of the micro steps involved in daily tasks. “This cognitive process leads to the notion of even beginning the task at hand becoming a trigger in and of itself.”

Beyond those with ADHD, Heather Plinovich says individuals dealing with severe anxiety issues are also prone to procrastination because they tend to overestimate the probability of a bad outcome and underestimate their ability to cope. The founder and director of the Anxiety & OCD Behavioral Health Center in Schererville says those suffering from depression often struggle with procrastination as well, reasoning that there’s no point in completing a task when they believe themselves to be worthless and living in a futile and unforgiving world with a hopeless future. But even in less extreme cases than these, Plinovich notes that persistent procrastination can, over time, cause problems.

“Procrastination can become a problem, even pathological, if it significantly interferes with one’s physical and mental well-being or one’s quality of life,” she says. “This is because the person experiences ever-increasing negative consequences as decisions and commitments pile up and multiply over time.”

Boster and Plinovich agree that the key to overcoming procrastination lies in convincing oneself that the task at hand isn’t nearly as scary as it seems. While that may be easier said than done, there are a number of ways to train the brain in this direction, including:

Breaking jobs down into 15-minute tasks and adjusting the thinking that a task must be completed from start to finish. “A lot of times the overwhelming thought of completing a task completely prevents us from even starting the task,” Boster says.

Identifying goals that are “SMART” — specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound. “Concrete goals can enhance productivity, as they provide feedback that can correct performance and reinforce the intended behavior,” says Plinovich.

Using positive self-talk to devise a plan for handling risks of procrastination by saying to oneself, “If X happens, then I will do Y.” This will help limit the number of decisions to be made.

Preventing distractions by removing anything that can interfere with the start or completion of a task, such as disabling notifications on the computer or phone, using designated work areas or configuring settings to limit the use of certain apps or social media while working.

Increasing automaticity by scheduling routines (such as a designated place, time and course of action) whenever possible to increase the likelihood of task completion.

Above all, Boster says, it’s important to be understanding of what someone (including the person in the mirror) is going through when they’re procrastinating, because reflexively calling it laziness is, well, kind of lazy.

“Remember that those who procrastinate are not just doing it to make their lives easier. They are doing it (whether they’re aware or not) because the task at hand seems too overwhelming to handle,” she says. “In other words, procrastination should not be viewed as a flaw in someone's character, but rather a spotlight that that person may be struggling.”