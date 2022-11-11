Proper hygiene can prevent physical and emotional problems

Good grooming goes beyond a trendy haircut and designer duds. When accompanied by good hygiene, it has a positive effect on our health, social interactions and psychological well-being.

“Grooming is important because it is how we present ourselves to the world,” said Dr. Erica Kaufman West, an infectious disease specialist with Franciscan Physician Network in Dyer. “Good hygiene is essential to keeping our bodies healthy. Regular bathing keeps skin bacteria low and allows our own microbiota to stay in balance. Washing our hands minimizes our risk for getting upper respiratory and gastrointestinal infections.”

Kaufman West notes that grooming and hygiene are related but not synonymous. The former relates more to haircuts and clothes while hygiene is related more to personal cleanliness. They typically go hand-in-hand.

Good personal hygiene can be defined as ensuring that all external body parts are maintained — think cutting finger and toenails — and kept clean.

Dr. Mustafa Nakawa, a family medicine specialist with Methodist Physician Group, says that grooming is related to hygiene and safety. Poor personal hygiene creates an environment that allows germs to grow, making a person vulnerable to infection.

“By washing and taking care of your hair, you’re not only practicing good grooming but you’re avoiding infestations like lice,” he said.

Still Nakawa believes that we probably shower more than we need to.

“We shower more than other societies,” he said. “It’s important to be clean but in general showering or bathing a few times a week would suffice. Doing more can lead to dry skin.”

Nakawa does emphasize the importance of washing hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds each time.

When washing and shampooing, Nakawa says that it’s important to not use strong soaps or chemicals, which can hurt the skin. Older people are particularly vulnerable to strong cleansers and even perfumes.

Showering and hair washing generally depends on how active people are, their ethnicity and other circumstances, said Kaufman West.

“One thing that's important to mention is that bathing can become difficult as we get older,” said Kaufman West. “Sometimes older parents don't want to tell their children that they are having trouble either getting into the bathtub or even just maneuvering the washcloth. If you have an older parent, it's good to check in and make sure they are able to do proper hygiene after toileting and with bathing. They may need an assistive device, like a shower chair, or they may need someone to help them. It seems like an embarrassing conversation to have but talking about it before a major infection or fall occurs is always better than dealing with a catastrophe.”

Though dental hygiene is extremely important continues Kaufman West, it’s probably the one aspect of hygiene that she sees people skip.

Regular dental visits are important to detect and treat cavities and small infections before they become bigger.

“Mouth and tooth infections can cause major systemic infections like meningitis, jaw infections, heart valve infections and can even contribute to early death,” she said. “Brushing twice a day, flossing every night and using mouthwash regularly are all a part of good oral hygiene. And don't skip out on the dental visits; dentists play a major role in early detection of infections.”

Proper hygiene and grooming rituals are important from a psychological and social perspective as well.

“On a social level, people may avoid a person with poor personal hygiene, which may result in isolation and loneliness,” said Kaufman West, adding that typically, good grooming reflects self-confidence and a sense of well-being. “We want others to perceive us as nice, competent at our jobs and able to contribute to society.”

Even something as simple as underwear can make a psychological difference, said Nakawa who noted that studies show that people who are wearing nice under garments feel better and have higher self-esteem.