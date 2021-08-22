Protein timing, fiber requirements, running position, drinking and heart health, temperate tea

Protein early or late?

Fitness enthusiasts know that protein can help promote muscle growth, but does it matter what time of day you consume the protein?

Yes, a new study out of Waseda University in Tokyo says.

The study, which included research in mice and humans, found that protein consumed in the morning promotes better muscle growth than protein eaten for dinner. In the human group, all of the female participants had the same levels of activity, height, BMI, fat mass, physical function and dietary intake. Of those who ate their protein later in the day, a higher muscle mass, skeletal muscle mass index and grip strength were reported.

Source: Cell Reports journal

Americans fiber challenged

If you don’t eat enough fiber, you aren’t alone.

An analysis published in the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine showed nearly 95% of adults and children aren’t getting enough fiber each day.

Adequate levels of fiber are associated with reduced health risks, such as heart disease, stroke and hypertension.