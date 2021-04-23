Purdue offering free walking program to get Hoosiers healthy

While spring temperatures may seem far away, they’re just around the corner. For organizers of a walking program, that means opportunities to get out and enjoy the fresh air while getting fit.

The Get WalkIN program, developed by Purdue Extension and the School of Nursing, is a free, email-based walking program that offers participants the opportunity to receive support to help them reach their fitness goals. The program kicks off May 3, and participants must register by April 30.

“Being active is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, and yet so many people put off being active day after day,” Purdue Extension Porter County Educator Annetta Jones said. “Then one day they receive information that they have a health problem. At that moment, they are ready to make a positive change and they are motivated to move.”

The program’s developers wanted to offer a flexible program that individuals could start and participate in at their convenience as a way to adopt a healthy lifestyle habit, she said.