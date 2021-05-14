QUINN ON NUTRITION: A primer on whole grains

How do we identify a “whole” grain? Look for it at the top of the ingredient list. Or find the voluntary “Whole Grain” stamp from the Whole Grains Council (www.wholegrainscouncil.org), which is now on many products.

So-called “ancient grains” may or may not be whole grains. The Whole Grains Council loosely defines them as grains largely unchanged over several hundred years. Grains don’t need to be exotic to be healthful, however. Common foods like brown rice, whole grain pasta, oatmeal, popcorn and whole wheat bread oﬀer whole grain goodness, often at a lower price.

Modern varieties of wheat have been developed through wheat breeding since the 1920s, says Dr. Brett Carver, wheat research geneticist at Oklahoma State University.

“We’re trying to produce more food — more grain — than we did 100 years ago ... with less land area to do it with,” Carver says. "That’s the challenge we face as our population grows and our land area for crop production diminishes.”

“Today’s wheat plant is stronger, so it can withstand the winds," he says. "It has greater resilience; it can take heat, cold and drought. And it can take stresses from diseases a lot better than the wheat we had 100 years ago.”

Best way to ensure we get the full spectrum of nutrients available in nature? Eat a variety of grain foods, say experts. Each type offers a unique benefit. Now, back to my cereal box …

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

