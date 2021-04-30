QUINN ON NUTRITION: Advice from a visit to Nebraska

Gotta love the great state of Nebraska. On a recent visit to the historic Haymarket district in Lincoln, we stopped for lunch at an upscale Japanese restaurant. I casually gazed out the window at a giant screen across the street. Up flashed advice on how to social distance. I laughed when I read, “Keep one cornstalk apart.”

Nebraskans are pretty down to earth. That’s because many of the residents are involved in agriculture. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 92% of the state’s land area is composed of farms and ranches. Nebraska is a top producer of beans, popcorn and beef.

Nebraska is also about the only place you’ll find a “runza.” It’s a yeast bread pocket stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, onions and seasonings — the Cornhusker State’s version of a German cabbage roll. Yum.

So why were we eating Japanese food on our visit? Our host was an engineer at the large Kawasaki factory in Lincoln. Although he is a native Nebraskan, he has become a big fan of Japanese food and culture. So we had sushi for lunch and yakiniku (Japanese barbecue) at another restaurant that evening. And so began the adventure.

Sushi or sashimi? Sushi is composed of fish and other ingredients (raw or cooked) wrapped in rice and seaweed. Sashimi is thinly sliced raw fish or meat.