QUINN ON NUTRITION: Agriculture workers deserve our support

We were having breakfast at a hotel in eastern Colorado when the manager decided to give us his opinions on the state of the world. And he was very vocal about what needed to change in his community in particular.

"You know," he said, "Like it or not, agriculture is going belly up."

I didn't say it at the time — my mouth was full of Raisin Bran — but I sure hope he's wrong. Besides that our trips to the grocery store would be extremely disappointing if there were no farmers or ranchers to produce our food, a whole host of other products would also be sorely missed.

I thought more about this as we headed into west Texas and drove past acres and acres of cotton fields. Cotton is one of my favorite fabrics for clothing, sheets and towels. It can also be woven into velvet, corduroy, denim, jersey and flannel. I was also surprised to learn that the dried stalks left after cotton is harvested can be used to produce paper and cardboard. I'd sure not want to live in a world without this valuable crop.