QUINN ON NUTRITION: An apple a day — at least

My grandkids — who can sometimes be picky about certain fruits and vegetables — have a different story when my two apple trees burst forth with sweet crisp fruit this time of year.

“Can we pick some apples, Grammy?” they beg. When my grandson’s apple gets down to the core, he carefully picks out the seeds and tucks them in his pocket for planting when he gets home. I love that.

Besides being one of the most convenient and tasty snacks around (and a good source of vitamin C), experts say there really may be something to the old saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

Researchers in Poland observed that people who ate at least one apple a day had a lower risk for developing colon cancer than those who did not. They attributed this finding to two possible reasons.

Apples are a rich source of phytochemicals — natural substances that include polyphenols and flavonoids. These plant-based chemicals have the ability to fight off the growth of cancer cells. Apples are also a good source of dietary fiber — another plant substance associated with a lower risk for colon cancer.