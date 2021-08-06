QUINN ON NUTRITION: Are doughnuts secretly good for you?

My daughter — who loves doughnuts — forwarded an article to me titled “12 Reasons Doughnuts are Good for You” (www.thrivegloable.com). I chuckled and promised her I’d do some “research” on it.

She responded with a link to another piece, “Do Donuts Really Make Me Happy? Mental health and the gut microbiome” (www.businessgrit.com.au).

Now I’m fully engaged.

First, I had to find out why one writer calls them “doughnuts” and the other “donuts.” According to Wikipedia, "doughnut" is the traditional spelling, while "donut" is the simplified version.

So let’s get on with this important topic.

In response to his assertion that doughnuts are good for you, writer Brent Stoller’s piece starts with this disclaimer: “If you have serious health issues or have been advised against such behavior by a medical professional, this article is not for you. Listen to your doctor, not me.” Very wise.

He then lists 12 delicious reasons why we should occasionally succumb to the pleasures of doughnuts. Here are my favorites: