QUINN ON NUTRITION: Body repair from the inside out

I've spent the past week in a recliner, staring at my toes peeking out from a giant bandage on my foot. Surgery was a success, my surgeon assures me. Now the real healing begins.

First and foremost, doc's orders are for me to stay strictly nonweight-bearing for six weeks. Guess it's a good season to stay home anyway. Plenty of time to catch up on long-overdue projects. And thank you, God, for whoever invented those handy knee scooters. So much better than crutches!

I also have time to research what I can do to speed up this process — or at least stay on track with my expected healing time. Here's what I've learned:

Our bodies have a built-in system to heal themselves, says integrative wellness doctor Andrew Weil. Injured skin and broken bones can literally knit themselves back together.

For example, medical experts say as long as two broken fragments of bone are brought together and stay that way, specialized cells go to work to fill the gaps with new tissue. This process is so efficient that, over time, bone can completely restore itself to its original structure.

What can I do to assist this natural healing process? I can make sure my body has the needed supplies to complete its rebuilding project. Here's my daily checklist: