QUINN ON NUTRITION: Bombshell: Victoria's Secret Body Mist among mosquito repellents

Now that warm weather is here, I was intrigued by this recent letter from a reader in Corvallis, Oregon: "A few months ago, you wrote that Victoria's Secret Body Mist called Bombshell seems to repel mosquitos. If I am outdoors at twilight I usually end up with about 50 to 75 insect bites.

Even during sleep at night, I will end up with several (10 or more) bites of some sort. I tried that body mist, and if I remember to spray it on whenever I go outside (like to garden, for which I usually don't spray anything on), or before I go to bed at night, I get 0 to 1 bites! It is a miracle. I thank you very much for mentioning the anecdotal evidence regarding this spray. I love it!" — Gayle Peterson

Good timing, Gayle. I was just thinking about this topic last week when my unsuspecting daughter and I attracted a party of mosquitos as we rode horseback through a meadow.

As I mentioned previously, mosquitos find their victims through smell. They bite those whose aroma is the most attractive to them. Some people have body chemistries that mosquitos find tantalizing. Other folks don't get bit because their smells are repugnant to these pests.