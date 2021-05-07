QUINN ON NUTRITION: Breastfed babies and allergies

Nutrition experts warn, too, that in the quest to find the cause of baby’s symptoms, important sources of calcium and other essential nutrients can be stripped from the diet. So what’s a mom to do?

A medical work-up is the first step. Depending on symptoms and history, certain foods from Mom’s diet may need to be eliminated for a trial period of time. Parents need to keep track of what Mom eats and when baby's symptoms occur. Signs of food allergy in breastfed babies can occur immediately or up to two days after Mom has ingested a trigger food.

This can be a long process — especially if more than one food is involved — since foods should be eliminated one at a time. After a suspected food is eliminated, it may take two to four weeks before improvements. If a suspected food does not cause symptoms, it does not need to be removed permanently from Mom’s diet, says Rajani and his team.

The good news is many infants outgrow food-related allergies. The goal, experts say, is not to unnecessarily eliminate nutrient-dense foods from a nursing mom’s diet. And remember that Mom’s food is not always the cause of baby’s discomfort. A thoughtful step-by-step approach using medical tests as well as eliminating suspected foods when warranted is the best way to find answers.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. The opinions are the writer's. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

