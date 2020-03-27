QUINN ON NUTRITION: Care for yourself, especially now

My daughter called to tell me she was sent home from work when she told her boss she was not feeling well. "I hope I don't have the 'virus,'" she said. (She doesn't.) Still, in motherly fashion, I reminded her to follow her physician's instructions to stay home until she was well.

During this coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control advise us all to wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth and "stay home when you are sick."

And then, as I lovingly instructed my daughter, do what you can at home to get well. Remember, being quarantined is the means by which we can keep from spreading germs and viruses to others in the community. And at the same time, we can inform these disease-causing visitors that they are not welcome for an extended visit.

Here's a short checklist that may be helpful: