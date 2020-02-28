QUINN ON NUTRITION: Clearing up carrot confustion

My recent column on carrots brought these letters. And they piqued my curiosity to get more information:

Q: I just finished a column by you about carrots in the Fredericksburg, Virginia, Free Lance Star. I always wondered about baby carrots. Now that you have confirmed that they are cut regular carrots, I am wondering how the cut and packaging with a fair bit of moisture impacts the nutritional value. Also, do carrots lose nutritional value over time? Thank you. — Dr. L. DeLacy

Q: I enjoyed your column of Jan. 29 about carrots. But I must disagree with you on the topic of baby carrots being regular carrots cut to small sizes. If you cut one of the baby carrots in half or bite into it, you will find a very small core inside, which indicates to me that it is not a larger carrot cut into a smaller size. At least that is what I have discovered in the carrots here in central Idaho where I live. — D. Johnson

A: Here's where the confusion lies: There are really two kinds of baby carrots. True baby carrots are those that are harvested early before they reach full maturity. Or they may be a certain breed of miniature carrot. These baby carrots are around 3 to 4 inches long, growers say.

