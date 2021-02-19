QUINN ON NUTRITION: Clearing up readers' confusion

Reader Pat L. From Mount Vernon, Washington, writes: “In today's paper there were two nutrition columns, yours included, that both said babies should receive nothing but breast milk for their first six months. But yours went on to say, ‘Studies show that gradually introducing (potentially allergenic) foods along with other new foods when baby is four to six months old can actually reduce the risk for developing allergies.’ You can see the reason for my confusion.”

I certainly can. And that’s because babies — like people — are individuals. According to the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, human milk alone is the ideal form of nutrition from birth through about age six months of age. At six months, most babies are developmentally ready to begin solid foods. That means baby can control his head and neck movements, sits up alone or with support, is beginning to grasp objects (such as small pieces of food) and bring them to his mouth, and can swallow food rather than pushing it out onto his chin.

Some infants reach this stage before six months. Yet it’s not recommended to begin other foods before four months of age. Thus the advice to begin solids when baby shows signs of being ready for more than just milk — usually at six months but not any earlier than four months of age.