QUINN ON NUTRITION: Confessions of a sugar addict

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This delightful letter arrived a few weeks ago:

Dear Ms. Quinn, I truly enjoy and value your column. I learn so much from your writing, even if I can't always follow your advice as much as I would like to.

I am a war baby and blame all my bad eating habits on the war, since there was so much we couldn't get. When the war ended and sugar became available, the British population (including me!) went crazy, and to this day, I now eat far too much sugar.

When I am home in my beloved Wales, many drivers have their glove compartments packed with candy. As they drive, they say, "Would you like a sweet now?" I never say no.

Other than this, I am 82 years old and very fit for my age. My five brothers still call me Olive Oil (never Olivia). Growing up, they thought I was truly like her — tall, with funny knees, and awkward. I think I still possess those qualities.

Despite my sugar craving, I am 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weigh 119 pounds most days. I am a swimmer (not fast, though) and love water aerobics.

This brings me to my question. I drink a lot of tea, about four cups daily. And I have to have it with creamer and sugar. I also eat daily desserts.