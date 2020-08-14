QUINN ON NUTRITION: Coronavirus and food safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A reader writes: "I live in Monterey, California. I'm 77, and my husband is 82. I'm wondering, with the large number of COVID-positive farm workers in our area, how safe it is for us to be eating local produce such as romaine lettuce, which could have been picked by an infected ag worker? Also, how safe is pork and chicken? Thank you for your help, Barbara. I haven't seen articles in our papers about this concern. — Meredith"

Dear Meredith,

I attended a webinar on this topic recently. It was sponsored by the Alliance for Food and Farming, a nonprofit organization that represents fruit and vegetable farmers.

One speaker was Dr. Lee-Ann Jaykus, a food virologist (she studies viruses in food) at North Carolina State University. She told us the virus that causes COVID is not a food-borne virus. It is mainly spread through the air by close contact with other people. For instance, she said a person can get enough of this virus to become sick after speaking for just five minutes to an infected person.

We also can be infected by touching objects that a person with the virus has touched, including plastic and stainless steel.