QUINN ON NUTRITION: Counting calories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week I addressed questions from a reader in Oregon on the subject of calories. A recent step on my own scale reminded me to pay a little more attention to his follow-up questions:

"Our nominal diet is supposed to be about 2,000 calories per day, enough to keep a reasonably active adult going but hopefully not putting on weight. How did 'they' come up with this number?" — Phil, Oregon

Dear Phil: "They" are committees of nutrition experts in Canada and the U.S. Food and Nutrition Board Institute of Medicine. These committees periodically review current nutrition research to establish dietary reference intakes for nutrients and calories.

The 2,000-calorie-per-day guideline was established when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration needed to come up with one general value for calories that is reasonable for adults and children older than 4. This is the daily value that you see on food labels. So the 2,000 calories a day is used as a general guide for nutrition advice.