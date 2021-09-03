QUINN ON NUTRITION: Dehydration or heatstroke?

Summer may be coming to an end, but our risk for heat-related illness is still very real. I learned that firsthand a few weeks ago.

The weather had been hot, but it was not a particularly strenuous day for me. I remember drinking fluids that day, though apparently not enough. That evening while sitting on the porch, I suddenly felt tired, dizzy and confused.

“I’m not feeling well” was the last thing I remember before I passed out for a few seconds. When I came to and against my insistence I was “fine,” I was promptly transported to our local emergency room.

Diagnosis: dehydration. After an hour of feeding me IV fluids and electrolytes, I felt much, much better.

According to the Mayo Clinic, dehydration is simply the condition that occurs when we use or lose more fluid than we take in. Deprived of adequate fluids, the body is unable to perform its normal functions, like temperature regulation and blood-pressure control. Dehydration is especially dangerous for young children and older adults. (We older folks naturally have a lower volume of fluid in our bodies.)