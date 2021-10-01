QUINN ON NUTRITION: Diet may help through pandemic

I’m seeing more reports about how nutrition may help us fight against COVID-19. No one is saying we can totally avoid the disease or cure it if we eat right. But the case for improving our diets to get through this pandemic is certainly strong.

Our immune system, after all, is made from the components we find in food. And like a well-tuned football team, a strong immune system needs the right balance of individual nutrients working together. Those include protein plus vitamins (such as A, C, E, B6 and B12) and minerals such as iron and zinc.

And we get these substances when we eat a balanced diet that includes foods such as eggs, meat, fish, poultry, soy, a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and dairy foods.

Without a doubt, say experts, the foods we choose to eat (or not eat) have a profound effect on our immune system and susceptibility to disease.

Here are some ideas: Take a look at your plate. Does it contain a good source of protein? Is there a variety of green, red, orange and yellow (M&M’s don’t count) fruits and vegetables? Does it include whole grains? If not, a lack of key nutrients may lower your resiliency to infectious disease.