QUINN ON NUTRITION: Evaluating plant, animal proteins

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, our human bodies contain 10,000 different proteins that make us what we are and keep us that way. Proteins form skin, body organs, muscles, DNA and other genetic material, sex hormones, our immune system and enzymes that digest our food. Pretty important.

Our bodies make all of these proteins from just 20 amino acids — the building blocks of protein. Of these, nine are "essential" because the only way we get them is by eating foods that supply them.

Animal sources of protein — including eggs, milk, fish and meat — supply all of the essential amino acids. Most plant-based sources (with the exception of soy and quinoa) lack one or more vital protein building blocks. That is usually not a problem, however, if a person eats a blend of various plant-based proteins. Beans and rice, for example, fill in each other's amino acid "gaps."

Plant and animal-based proteins also differ somewhat in their digestibility, or how well they are absorbed and utilized in our bodies. Researchers tell us that a lower proportion of the amino acids in plants get digested, absorbed and used for projects like muscle building. In fact, recent studies have found that animal-based proteins have a greater ability to sustain muscle mass, especially as we age, than plant-based sources.

That said, plant foods can supply all of the essential amino acids required for health. And protein from a variety of sources — plant and animal — is probably the best advice for optimal health.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0