QUINN ON NUTRITION: Facts on dietary supplements

I was at a national conference in 1994 (yes, I'm that old) when a speaker from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told us big changes were on the way in the field of dietary supplements. How right she was.

The 1994 Dietary Supplement and Health Education Act removed dietary supplements from the strict scrutiny of the FDA, the agency that regulates the safety and effectiveness of medications sold in this country. This law was a turning point for a number of issues we have with dietary supplements today, says Dr. Paul Coates, director of the Office of Dietary Supplements at the National Institutes of Health.

"We are exuberant users of dietary supplements in the United States," Coates explains. Yet because manufacturers of these products do not necessarily have to prove that their product is safe or effective before it hits the market, sales of dietary supplements far outdistance the research we have about them. In fact, Coates says, we spend 100 times more money to buy these products than we do researching them.

By definition, a dietary supplement is intended to supplement the diet. It can be anything from an herb to a nutrient to a "zoochemical" — an animal-based product such as bee pollen or creatine. We need to remember that a dietary supplement is just that: It adds to what may be missing in our diets. It does not replace healthful foods.

