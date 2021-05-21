QUINN ON NUTRITION: Food games people play

In response to a recent column about the food games we play, I got these delightful letters:

Hello Barbara: I usually scan the newspaper, but recently your article ("Food games we play") caught my attention. I'll tell you mine.

This habit started in high school. Whenever cake or a cookie was served at the table, I would cut the cake slice in half. I would break the cookie in half, determined to only eat half. Ninety percent of the time, I go back for the other half. I am 70. How can I still be doing this?

My husband is constantly buying snacks. His love language is to feed me. I haven't solved this problem. I've told myself that I will only eat food that I choose and not eat food chosen for me. But when he enters my office with a bowl of popcorn and caramel corn, love in his eyes, how can I say no? (Of course, pour it back in the bag when he's not looking.)

I appreciated the suggestions you offered at the end of the article.

Thank you. — S.B.

Dear Barbara: I read your column in my local paper in Albany, Oregon. The last column was a fun discussion of games we play with ourselves regarding food, particularly snack foods.