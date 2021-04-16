QUINN ON NUTRITION: Food games we play

I’m thinking about my mom, whose birthday is this week. She had a delightfully low-key sense of humor, especially about food.

One longstanding joke was in response to opened bags of food that she would “suddenly” discover when she was unpacking groceries.

“Would you look at this? That store sold me this package of cookies — and there are two missing!”

I learned to play along. “That’s terrible! I wouldn’t go back to that store if I were you!”

I tend to play the same games, too. I can convince myself there is less caloric damage from M&Ms if I sneak just a few at a time from the candy jar.

I can also persuade myself that a particular food is good for me — no matter how much of it I eat.

Nuts are a good example. I love nuts and preach their nutritional benefits to my clients. They are a good source of energy-sustaining protein. They contain heart-healthful unsaturated fats. They are a convenient snack and can keep me from gnawing on my arm when a meal is delayed or never happens. They even provide necessary dietary fiber. Not bad at all.