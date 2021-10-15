QUINN ON NUTRITION: For good health, C is for citrus

Citrus fruits also supply folate, the natural form of folic acid, a B vitamin. This nutrient is particularly important during pregnancy since it is needed for normal growth of brains and spinal cords.

OK, OK, I get the message. That squeeze of lemon into my water or tea doesn’t add a lot of vitamin C to my day. But every little bit counts, right?

I’m also going to put lemons on my shopping list. Growers say they are always in season because most varieties grow year-round.

And I’ll try this “s’alternative” recommended by the Sunkist folks (www.sunkist.com) to lessen the salt load in some of my recipes. Let’s say a vegetable dish calls for 1 teaspoon of salt. Instead, I’ll use just 1/4 teaspoon of salt and add 1/2 teaspoon of lemon zest, grated from the outside of the lemon. Then at the end of cooking, I’ll add 2 1/2 teaspoons of lemon juice to my recipe. Research shows this process can reduce sodium by 75% as well as boost the flavor and color of my veggies. It also works for grains, fish, meat, soups and dressings. Find the chart at www.sunkist.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Sunkist-Salternative.pdf.

What I really need to do is swap some of my less nutritious snacks for a juicy orange. In fact, I think I’ll go peel one of those mandarin oranges sitting in my fridge right now.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

