QUINN ON NUTRITION: Friends nourish friends

My heart was heavy with fear and disbelief at the news of fires advancing on the California community I called home for 27 years. Text messages and hour-to-hour alerts on Facebook painted a grim picture of friends being evacuated from their homes, scrambling to find safety for their families and livestock.

"I'm trying to decide what to pack up!" Jana texted. "We've been in this home for so long."

"So much with work (she supervises nursing care at a local retirement community) and home ... and critters," wrote my friend Chris. Thankfully, she was able to transport her beloved horse to a safe place.

Horse trainer and friend Sarah Clifford and her family were forced to evacuate their ranch and take their horses to stables in a fire-free zone. "What an amazing thing it was to arrive to bedded stalls and fresh water. A load of donated hay awaited us, too."

Sarah goes on to thank all those who helped make this transition, including Willam Smith "who fed us pizza" and Bruce Vogt for evacuating the cattle as well. Her post finishes with "I love you all."

In the midst of so much danger and uncertainty, what I see on all these messages are people rallying to help one another. Here are a few other excerpts: