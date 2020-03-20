QUINN ON NUTRITION: Full-fat vs. low-fat dairy

A column I wrote last May about whole milk dairy foods generated quite a response from a reader in Illinois:

"Wow. Telling people that high-fat foods are good for their heart is a travesty. The one study you mentioned is greatly flawed. Hundreds of other studies show the exact opposite. You need to do some more research before recommending cheese or other high-fat animal products."

He then directed me to work by Dr. Dean Ornish and others before concluding, "Dairy is full of hormones and only intended for baby calves. How about recommending a plant based diet instead?" — Signed, Sam

Dear Sam: Along with other nutrition professionals, I do recommend an eating pattern rich in fruit, vegetables, whole grains and other plant-based foods. Foods such as eggs, milk, fish, poultry and meat can also contribute vital nutrients to a healthful diet. Whether or not to include them in your own diet is a personal choice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}