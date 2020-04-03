QUINN ON NUTRITION: Having good fitting genes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Look in the mirror. A lot of what you see came from your parents, grandparents and on down the line. And a lot of what goes on inside our bodies — including our risk for disease and how we utilize nutrients — comes from inherited traits, as well.

For example, my dad developed type 2 diabetes in his later years. We know there is a genetic link to this disease, and half of my genetic code is from my dad. So I am at a higher risk for developing diabetes, too.

Risk is not always reality, however. As it was explained to me several years ago, "Genetics loads the gun, and lifestyle (eating, exercise and other habits) pulls the trigger."

Yet it's even more complicated than that. We are just beginning to understand that specific hereditary genes influence how our bodies use certain nutrients to impact our health. Individuals who carry one specific gene related to the metabolism of vitamin D, for example, were found to have more health benefits from a high-protein diet for weight loss than people who do not carry this particular gene.

Other research shows that people like myself who carry a specific gene that makes us susceptible to type 2 diabetes respond favorably to a higher intake of dietary fiber to reduce that risk. Fascinating.