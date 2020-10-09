QUINN ON NUTRITION: Healthful carbs for fall

I tend to have a pumpkin obsession this time of year. And it's fueled by all the products from pumpkin bagels to body cream that are marketed in autumn. Nutritionally, pumpkin is a seasonal vegetable; it reaches its peak ripeness for harvest in these cooler days. Other produce abundant in the fall includes apples, beets and sweet potatoes.

Some carb-phobics mistakenly think they should avoid these foods because they contain carbohydrates. Here are some reasons why nutrition experts disagree with that thinking:

Pumpkins: Put 'em on your porch and they instantly improve your mood. Harvest and roast the seeds for a protein- and fiber-rich source of healthful fats. Scoop out the orange flesh and add it to soups and smoothies for a hit of beta carotene and vitamins C and E — potent antioxidants that protect us from the ravages of aging before our time. One-half cup of pumpkin puree contains just 25 calories and 5 grams of carbohydrate, of which almost half is in the form of gut-beneficial dietary fiber.