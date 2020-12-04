QUINN ON NUTRITION: How sleep, nutrition are linked

Besides the obvious fact that this is the season to throw diets out the window, there could be another reason why we tend to gain weight over the holidays. This time or year we tend to trade sleep for all the activities that require our wakefulness.

The connection between inadequate sleep and weight gain goes back to research that shows a consistent link between a low amount of sleep and a high amount of body weight. And get this, my fellow Americans who sleep less than any other industrialized country: Less than eight hours a day of sleep increases your likelihood to be overweight.

Endocrinologists (those who specialize in the study and treatment of hormone-related conditions such as diabetes) say that sleep plays a major role in the function of body hormones that control our physical health, including hunger and the regulation of blood sugars. Studies show that just one night of staying awake when you should be sleeping can simultaneously slow down metabolism (burning of calories for energy) and increase hunger and blood sugar levels — not exactly the formula for a fit and trim new year.

So what is adequate sleep? Many experts define adequate sleep as seven to nine hours a night. One study in adults older than 75 found that people who got an average of 7.5 hours of sleep per night had fewer health problems than those who got less sleep.