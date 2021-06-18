QUINN ON NUTRITION: How to find sustainability

What is sustainability? It has become a huge buzzword, but I like this definition: supplying a growing world with food, fuel, feed and fiber — while safeguarding its resources for future generations.

Although a program I attended was sponsored by Undeniably Dairy, an education partnership between the National Dairy Council and America’s dairy farm families, it was really about sustainability as a whole.

In this particular presentation, chef, restaurant owner and television personality Vivian Howard asked three professionals how they would describe sustainability. And I must admit, their answers made me think.

“Sustainability is having all the pieces together…taking care of our animals, land and water and having good relations with our neighbors and customers," said Alise Sjostrom, who makes and sells artisan cheese from her family’s dairy farm in Minnesota. "Profitability is also crucial to being sustainable.”

Edouardo Jordan, chef and owner of Salare and JuneBaby restaurants in Seattle, admitted that the definition of sustainability can be vague.