QUINN ON NUTRITION: How to put on your best face

I didn't like being called "freckle face" when I was a kid. So when my mom took me to the pediatrician for a routine checkup, I asked him if he could make my freckles go away. He kindly told me he could, "but you will never be able to go out in the sun again or your freckles will come back." So I got used to being "freckle face."

Freckles may be the least of our skin worries as we grow older. Like it or not, gravity tugs our skin downward each decade after age 35 or so. And there is really no such thing as anti-aging. The best we can do is age well, according to dermatologist Dr. Raja Sivamani at a recent webinar sponsored by the Almond Board of California (yes, almonds can be good for our skin).

I was fascinated with the photos Sivamani showed us that compared the faces of 60-something identical twins. One was a non-smoker. The other a smoker. Can we influence the rate that our skin shows the signs of aging? Definitely, yes!

Smoking, for example, puts a tremendous amount of oxidative stress on the skin. The result: A face that ages rapidly.

"Photoaging" is the damage to our skin caused by sun exposure. It shows up in the form of wrinkles, dark spots and leathery skin.