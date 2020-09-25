QUINN ON NUTRITION: Inherited high cholesterol

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"My cholesterol is too high," a patient explained. "But I can't help it. It's hereditary."

She was right. Her type of high cholesterol is called familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). It's an inherited genetic defect that causes an abnormal amount of dangerous LDL cholesterol to accumulate in the bloodstream. This condition is fairly common, affecting an estimated 1 out of every 200 to 250 people around the world.

What's the big deal? According to the Familial Hypercholesterolemia Foundation, a person with this disorder is 20 times more likely to develop heart disease, heart attacks and strokes at an earlier age than the general population. It affects males and females alike and can even strike young children.

Medications such as statins that help lower cholesterol in the blood are the first line of treatment for this condition.

That makes some patients wonder if nutrition interventions are necessary or effective. Yes, they are. Nutrition therapy along with exercise can often prevent or delay further complication of the disease. Here are some guidelines: