QUINN ON NUTRITION: Intermittent fasting: fad or fact?

Some people like these plans because it’s easier to be all or nothing than to count calories every day.

But do they work?

While weight loss on these diets is similar over time to straight calorie counting, researchers have seen other benefits to not eating for longer time periods, especially during the evening and night hours.

For example, when we eat and fast in line with the body’s natural rhythm (basically eat when the sun is up and fast when it goes down), we may expect better control of our hunger, more loss of body fat and overall weight loss.

On alternate day fasting regimens, the days of complete fasting can be challenging, however. Research volunteers have reported feeling extremely hungry and irritable on fasting days, which may explain why we might not be willing to follow this pattern very long.

What about people with diabetes, who need to keep blood glucose levels from going dangerously high or low? Experts generally discourage people with Type 1 diabetes or Type 2 diabetes who require insulin from following an intermittent fasting plan. Others who shouldn’t attempt extended fasting include individuals who suffer with hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), pregnant or breastfeeding women and people who need to take medications with food.