QUINN ON NUTRITION: Laughter is good medicine

When my grandkids say something humorous, I reach for a piece of paper to jot it down for future smiles. I recently found these two chuckles among my treasures:

Frances (age 6): "Grammy, why do you always drink coffee?

Me: "Because I love to drink coffee in the morning."

Frances: "Oh...because you can't grow anymore?"

Even in the midst of these troubling days, we can do our minds and bodies well with an occasional chuckle. Medical research has found that laughter therapy — the use of humor to improve our sense of well-being — is good medicine. Besides being inexpensive and natural, amusement can help relieve pain and stress and may even strengthen our immune system. And we can use it even when we are socially isolated. So, in the tradition of April 1, here are some groaners to help you smile:

Woman talking to her friend: "I just burned 2,000 calories in 20 minutes."

Friend: "How did you do that?!"

Woman: "I forgot to take my brownies out of the oven."

Q: What does a grape say when you step on it?

A: Nothing, it just lets out a little wine.