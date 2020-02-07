QUINN ON NUTRITION: Make some great guacamole

"There is only one small detail that I think makes the difference," Gabe adds, "and that's the addition of a pinch of ground cumin. Adjust the recipe for your taste. And I prefer to mash the avocado, still leaving chunks. Some prefer it more ground, but I was taught that in good guacamole you can see two shades of green from the avocado. If it's too mashed, it becomes one shade of green."