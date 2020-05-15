QUINN ON NUTRITION: Making a basic smoothie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Interesting how the complications we are currently experiencing have driven us back to the basics of living.

Same holds true for the science of nutrition. When things get complicated, we need to retreat to the basics.

Here is an example from reader Claudette:

"My husband has a large smoothie every day with about 1 1/2 to 2 cups frozen fruit, and his glucose level is higher now than usual. What is the difference in sugar content from fresh fruit to frozen fruit? Would it be best for him to use fresh fruit versus frozen fruit? Also, he likes his smoothie very, very cold. ... If he used fresh fruit and puts it in the freezer, does the sugar content go up because he is freezing the fruit? Would appreciate your input, and also, do you have a list of recommended fruits low in sugar? I also know that breads and pasta can increase glucose count. Help!"

Dear Claudette,

Fresh and frozen fruit are comparable in sugar content if the frozen version has no sugar added to it. Freezing should not increase the sugar content. So any type of fruit — fresh, frozen, dried — is a healthful addition to the diet.