QUINN ON NUTRITION: Many ways to enjoy turnips

Some of our very best friends this time of year are neighbors who have gardens. About once a week, I'll get a text message from Ginny and Bob who live across the street.

"Would you like some vegetables?"

Uh, yes, please!

Last week I brought home fresh zucchini, one big enough to stuff. Yum. And turnips.

"Let me know how you like the taste of these," Ginny asks. "I want to know if this is a good variety."

Honestly, turnips are not on my usual shopping list. I like them, although the only way we had them when I was kid was boiled, sliced and mixed with cheese.

Turnips are root vegetables. That means they grow under the ground like beets and carrots. In fact, the part of these vegetables we eat is actually the well-developed root that stores energy for the plant. As they grow, the top part of these mostly white vegetables turns purple or red as it begins to protrude above the ground and meets the sun. Turnip leaves or "greens" are also edible and highly nutritious.