I have to admit I was pretty proud of myself when I unpacked the leftovers from my lunch bag this week. Almost by accident, what I had pulled out of the fridge as I ran out of the house turned out to be a fairly balanced meal: the last bit of turkey soup I had thawed from my freezer and reheated for dinner the previous night, a square of leftover cornbread and the remainder of a spinach, cucumber and tomato salad. I love when that happens.